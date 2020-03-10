Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Maximum Security's trainer among 27 charged by U.S. in global horse racing doping scheme

U.S. prosecutors said 27 trainers, veterinarians, drug distributors and others, including the trainer of Maximum Security, have been criminally charged in a wide-ranging scheme to drug horses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion professional horse racing industry. The charges, contained in four indictments, are a black eye for an industry long tainted by allegations that horses have been drugged to improve their performance on the track. CAS clears American Lawson of doping, quashes ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday annulled the four-year ban imposed on Jarrion Lawson by the sport's governing body World Athletics, following an appeal by the American long jumper and sprinter. The 25-year-old, who was suspended last year after testing positive for the banned substance epitrenbolone, had denied any wrongdoing, saying the substance could have entered his body through the consumption of contaminated beef in June 2018. Team USA postpones athlete media summit, citing coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has postponed its 2020 Team USA Media Summit, where top U.S. athletes were expected to gather in Los Angeles next week ahead of the Tokyo Games, citing concerns over the global coronavirus outbreak. "Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to limit any potential exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) by Team USA athletes, members of the media, staff and volunteers, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Team USA Media Summit," Luella Chavez D’Angelo, USOPC chief communications and marketing officer, said in a written statement. NBA roundup: Suns drop Antetokounmpo-less Bucks

Devin Booker scored 20 of his team-high 36 points in a 47-point first quarter for Phoenix on Sunday as the host Suns took advantage of the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo to thump the Milwaukee Bucks 140-131. The Bucks announced before the game that an MRI exam taken on Antetokounmpo's left knee, injured in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, showed no significant damage, but that the Most Valuable Player candidate would be held out of at least two games nonetheless. Miami Open 'moving forward' despite coronavirus fears

The Miami Open, which brings together the top men's and women's tennis players in the world, will carry on as scheduled in two weeks' time despite concerns about coronavirus, tournament organizers said on Monday. The status of the two-week tournament featuring players from over 40 countries comes a day after the prestigious Indian Wells event was called off at the last minute because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Southern California. Olympics: No spectators at Tokyo 2020 Games torch lighting ceremony - organizers

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia will be the first in more 35 years to be held without spectators after organizers on Monday introduced tighter measures to protect against the coronavirus. Greece's Olympic Committee said spectators would be excluded from both the dress rehearsal at the ancient site on Wednesday and the widely broadcast ceremony on Thursday. Giants TE Ellison retires after eight NFL seasons

Veteran tight end Rhett Ellison announced his retirement Monday after eight NFL seasons, the last three with the New York Giants. He caught 118 passes for 1,189 yards and seven touchdowns in 113 games with the Minnesota Vikings (2012-16) and Giants. Kansas remains unanimous No. 1 in Top 25 poll

Kansas remains the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Los Angeles Clippers signed free-agent center Joakim Noah to a contract on Monday. While the Clippers did not divulge the terms of the deal, ESPN reported Friday that the plan was for Noah to join the club on a 10-day contract. Bucks to face Nuggets without ailing Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a strong case to repeat as the NBA MVP this season, but with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar nursing a sprained left knee, he will miss Monday night's game at the Denver Nuggets. It is hard to say if not having to worry about his 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds a game is a good thing or a bad thing for the perplexing Nuggets, however.

