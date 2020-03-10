Left Menu
Development News Edition

Families to mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:31 IST
Families to mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter (@ecapobianco)

The families of passengers and crew aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 will mark the first anniversary of the crash on Tuesday, a day after an interim report focused on the software installed on the Boeing 737 MAX airliner. The accident killed all 157 people aboard. It was the second involving the new 737 MAX plane in just five months and led to its worldwide grounding.

There were people from 33 nations aboard Flight 302. Hundreds of relatives and friends from across the world have traveled to Ethiopia for the memorial. Families from nations including Canada, the United States, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Italy, and France will attend the ceremony at the crash site, which is about a three-hour drive from the capital, Addis Ababa.

Organizers say the program will include a tree planting and the reading out of victims' names. The 737 MAX, Boeing's best-selling plane, remains grounded. Boeing has lost billions of dollars in the wake of the Ethiopian crash and an October 2018 accident involving Indonesia's Lion Air which killed all 189 people aboard.

Boeing's CEO was forced to step down and the company is facing hundreds of lawsuits from bereaved families. Monday's interim report from Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau bolstered the findings of Ethiopia's initial assessment, which linked the crash to the plane's MCAS anti-stall software.

It identified no issues with the airline or the pilots' handling of the plane, which crashed shortly after take-off. Inaccurate sensor readings activated the plane's MCAS anti-stall system, pushing the nose of the aircraft lower as the pilots struggled to control it, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

DHL forms Arabian Cluster to further capitalize on growth prospects

Expands presence to Saudi Arabia team to be led by DHL DHL.com veteran, Sue Donoghue Industry veteran, Firas Sukkar takes on the role of Country Manager in Kuwait.DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and roa...

Czech Republic shutting schools, events over coronavirus

The Czech Republic is to close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people in new measures to contain the coronavirus, its prime minister said on Tuesday.The central European country has reported 40 cases of coronavirus...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs

At least a quarter of Irans oil rigs are out of action as U.S. sanctions strangle the Islamic Republics vital oil industry, according to a Reuters review of financial documents and industry sources, dealing a potentially long-term blow to i...

Langer in search of 'white-ball finisher' like Dhoni

Australia head coach Justin Langer says his team is desperately looking for a finisher in the mould of Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Michael Bevan in limited overs cricket. Their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning on March 13, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020