Austria imposes border restrictions with Italy over virus

  • PTI
  • Vienna
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:45 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:45 IST
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday said Austria was restricting travel from Italy, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus. He told reporters Vienna was putting in place "an entry ban for people from Italy to Austria, unless they have a doctor's certificate".

Austrians in neighbouring Italy will be allowed to return as long as they agree to a two-week home quarantine, he added. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said trains and flights from Italy to Austria would be stopped.

Border controls will be put in place, he added, only allowing those who have a doctor's certificate to enter. An exception is cargo transport, which can continue, but health checks will be put in place, he said.

Austria is also banning outdoor events with more than 500 people and indoor events with more than 100 people, he said. Universities and other higher education institutions will halt classes from Monday.

So far the Alpine EU member of more than eight million people has had 157 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and no deaths.(AFP) RUP.

