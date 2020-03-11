Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Afghan govt to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails - decree

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 05:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 05:20 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Afghan govt to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails - decree

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in coming days to pave the way for direct talks with the insurgent group aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan, according to a copy of the decree seen by Reuters. The two-page decree - which was signed by Ghani and will be made public later by his office - said that all released Taliban prisoners will have to provide "a written guarantee to not return to the battlefield."

The decree lays out details about how the prisoners will be released in a systematic manner, a process that it says will begin in four days. "The process of releasing 1,500 Taliban prisoners will be completed within 15 days, with 100 prisoners walking out of Afghan jails every day," according to the decree.

Talks between the Taliban and Afghan government to end the war will run parallel with the release, the decree said. If the talks make progress, the government said it will release a further 500 Taliban prisoners every two weeks until a total of 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed.

The decree said that the Taliban will have to stick to its commitment to a reduction in violence during this period and beyond. The release of the prisoners is part of a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the opening of direct talks between the government and the insurgents, after talks with both sides and the United States individually.

The issue has become one of the biggest sticking points in any progress towards peace, complicated by differing wording of documents between the United States and the Taliban, and the United States and the Afghan government. "I urge the two sides to sit down immediately for talks on this issue in Doha, Qatar to work out the details," Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special envoy who was the key negotiator in the talks, said in a tweet.

"The Afghan government has agreed to do so. When implemented, this will be a significant step in the peace process," he said. Commanders of the hardline Islamist group have sent vehicles to be ready to collect the fighters in a prisoner exchange and said they will honour the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops.

It was unclear whether prisoners would be released from other prisons aside from Bagram, a detention facility next to a U.S. military base. (Writing by Rupam Jain; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Financial stories - March 10

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-If Tokyo Games not possible, 1-2 year delay realistic-organising member tells WSJ

If the Olympics cant be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be the most realistic option, a Tokyo Olympic Committee executive board member told the Wall Street Journal.H...

Japan had 59 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, biggest one-day rise -NHK

Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak, public broadcaster NHK said.Total infections have risen to 1,278 cases, including 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise shi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. warns Taliban that level of violence not conducive for peace processThe United States warned the Taliban on Tuesday that the current high level of violence by the insurgents was not ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be testedU.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020