Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian court hears final appeal by ex-Vatican treasurer Pell

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 06:00 IST
Australian court hears final appeal by ex-Vatican treasurer Pell

Australia's highest court began hearing the final bid on Wednesday by former Vatican treasurer George Pell to overturn his conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne.

Cardinal Pell, 78, began serving a six-year prison sentence a year ago, becoming the highest ranking Catholic clergyman worldwide to be jailed for child sex offences. He was not expected to appear either in person or via videolink, in line with the justice system's protocols, throughout the two-day hearing in front of the High Court of Australia's seven justices.

Pell was convicted by a jury in December 2018 on one charge of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and four charges of an indecent act with a child under 16. He was sentenced in March 2019. His appeal to the High Court in the country's capital follows a ruling by the lower Court of Appeal in Victoria last August that upheld his conviction by a 2-1 majority.

The High Court could throw out the case, acquit Pell, reject his appeal or send the case back to Victoria's Court of Appeal. If the court decides against throwing out the appeal and hears the full case, a judgment would likely be handed down in several months.

The hearing began on Wednesday morning with arguments from Pell's legal team, based on two main points: that the Court of Appeal majority erred by shifting the onus of proof to the defence, and that they incorrectly concluded it was open to the trial jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Pell was guilty. Pell's lawyer Bret Walker told the court that a key factor that made Pell's alleged offences implausible was that they took place after Sunday mass in a busy area of St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, not in secretive or private settings, "unlike so many appalling historical sexual misconduct cases".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter partners with NCPACS to harness positive power of its platform

Twitter announced today that it has joined forces with the University of Otagos National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, New Zealands first Centre NCPACS to combine global interdisciplinary expertise on the issues of development, pea...

Soccer-Man City v Arsenal match postponed after coronavirus contact

Manchester Citys English Premier League home match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed because players from the London club have had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the coronavirus. Manchester...

Biden projected to sweep Michigan in a major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden was projected to win Michigans Democratic presidential contest on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the nomination and dealing a crushing blow to rival Bernie Sanders fading White House hopes. Biden, the former vice president unde...

Australia unveils $1.6 bln health package to combat coronavirus

Australia announced a A2.4 billion 1.56 billion health package on Wednesday that proposes setting up fever clinics and offering cost-free facilities for people to consult doctors over video calls, as it combats the spread of the coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020