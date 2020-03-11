Left Menu
Don't need lessons from failed state: India lambasts Pak for raking up Kashmir at UNHRC

India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan for peddling its narrative on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council, remarking that the country "cannot mislead the international community" on the matter while continuing to use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy against India.

  • Geneva
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:01 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:01 IST
India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan for peddling its narrative on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council, remarking that the country "cannot mislead the international community" on the matter while continuing to use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy against India. Exercising the right to reply at the 43rd session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Rachita Bhandari, Director, (Indo-Pacific-I), MEA, said that the Jammu and Kashmir -- which was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India -- has begun its march to peace and prosperity despite Pakistan's repeated attempts to derail the process.

Bhandari remarked that a robustly functional and vibrant democracy like India could well do without lessons from a failed State like Pakistan "whose own people have never ever enjoyed either true democracy or human rights". "The delegate of Pakistan referred to Jammu and Kashmir, which was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India. Jammu and Kashmir has begun its march to peace and prosperity along with the rest of India. This is despite Pakistan's repeated attempts to derail the process, despite Pakistan's active and sustained support to terror groups and despite Pakistan's pursuit of a malicious disinformation campaign against India," Bhandari said.

"Pakistan cannot mislead the international community by paying lip service to dialogue and cooperation while it continues to use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy against India," the diplomat added. The diplomat asked Pakistan if it can deny the fact that it is home to as many as 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN, and that these proscribed individuals have actively campaigned and contested in elections.

Attacking Pakistan further while listing out the terror activities orchestrated by the terror groups based in Pakistan, the Diplomat said, "Can Pakistan deny the fact that the world's most wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden was found living in Pakistan near a military academy, sheltered and protected by the deep state? Can Pakistan deny the fact that impunity reigns supreme in the country as perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to roam free? Can Pakistan deny the fact that its other neighbours have repeatedly complained about Pakistan's continued support to terrorist elements?." "Can Pakistan deny the fact that its leaders, including its Prime Minister, have openly called for Jihad against India? Can Pakistan deny the fact that it unleashed a State-sponsored Genocide against its own people in 1971? Can Pakistan deny the fact that vulnerable minorities in the country face religious persecutions on a daily basis?" The Diplomat added.

Pakistan has been raking up the Kashmir issue on the international platforms since the Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its internal matter -- a stance which has been supported by several countries across the world, including the SAARC nations, with the exception of Pakistan. (ANI)

