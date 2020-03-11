Britain to freeze carbon tax at 18 pounds/tonne for 2021-22

Britain's carbon tax will continue to be frozen at 18 pounds ($23.32) per tonne until April 2022, government budget documents showed on Wednesday.

Britain introduced the tax in April 2013 as a part of its efforts to reduce emissions and meet its climate targets, by making polluting fossil fuel power production more expensive.

($1 = 0.7719 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Toby Chopra)

