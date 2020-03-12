Left Menu
Development News Edition

China shuts down Everest over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:05 IST
China shuts down Everest over coronavirus

China has cancelled permits for Mount Everest because of the coronavirus, expedition organisers said Thursday, ahead of the spring climbing season on the world's highest peak. Last year's traffic-clogged spring window saw a record 885 people summit Everest, 644 of them from Nepal and 241 from the northern flank in Tibet.

The Nepal side remains open for now although some expedition operators have seen cancellations and climbers have been asked to submit a 14-day travel history and medical reports. The Chinese authorities "have informed us that the mountain will close from the north side," Lukas Furtenbach of Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures told AFP.

Furtenbach said that he will be shifting his 11 clients to Nepal. Tourist areas in Tibet have been closed since January, according to the local tourism office. The China Tibet Mountaineering Association, which issues permits for Everest, was not reachable.

Another company, Alpenglow Expeditions, has cancelled its Everest plans. "I am in agreement with China's decision. It is responsible... Climbing a mountain is not currently worth the transmission risk in the Base Camps, nor upon returning home," Adrian Ballinger of Alpenglow Expeditions said in a statement Wednesday.

Some companies in Nepal have also seen cancellations. "We had bookings from 23 climbers, but two groups have already cancelled. We might have just 8 to 10 climbers this year," said Pasang Tenje Sherpa of Pioneer Adventure.

A Nepali team, specialised in fixing the climbing route, is currently on its way to the base camp to begin fixing ropes on Everest. Everest attracts hundreds of mountaineers from all over the world each spring, when a window of good weather opens up between late April and the end of May, prompting a rush for the summit.

Nepal has so far seen only one confirmed case of the coronavirus. It has suspended visas on arrival for visitors from eight countries badly hit, meaning they have to apply beforehand and submit a health certificate..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

UK demands action to find perpetrators of Iraq rocket attack

Britain on Thursday demanded Iraqi authorities take action to hold to account those responsible for a rocket attack in Iraq which killed one British and two American personnel.We must find those responsible. I welcome the Iraqi Presidents c...

Abundant supply, lower prices make automotive LPG promising fuel for future

As the government propagates use of cleaner fuels to cut vehicular pollution, powering automobiles on LPG offers a viable solution with abundant supply and lower prices, automotive LPG industry body IAC said. LPG enjoys tremendous supply se...

Narmada canals of over 10,000 km yet to be built: Guj govt

Canals with a cumulative length of over 10,000 kms are yet to be constructed as part of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project, the Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Replying to a written query raised by Congress MLA...

Soccer-Spain's top flight suspended for at least two weeks - La Liga

All soccer matches in Spains top division, La Liga, have been suspended for two weeks over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the leagues organising body said in a statement on Thursday.The leagues statement said the decision came afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020