Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sit, stay forever: Americans willing to pay top dollar to keep old dogs alive

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:32 IST
Sit, stay forever: Americans willing to pay top dollar to keep old dogs alive

On a follow-up visit after Sophie Cortellino's life-saving cardiac procedure, Dr. Anna Gelzer was delighted and family members were relieved to see her responding so well. Sophie agreed, her tail wagging excitedly.

As the 9-year-old boxer lay on a metal table, Gelzer tried to push up her heart rate as part of a stress test following the procedure in August - a ventricular ablation for an arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, the first performed on a dog in the United States. "You want a cookie?!" Gelzer teased. "Want to go for a walk?!"

The jagged line tracing Sophie's heartbeat on a monitor spiked dramatically but she lay calm and alert, and Gelzer grinned with satisfaction. Sophie is one of countless aging American dogs undergoing cardiac treatments, stem cell transplants, tracheal stents, pacemakers and other sophisticated, expensive procedures to prolong their lives.

Owners of the dogs, many of whom have been around long enough to watch children grow up and provide support through countless family joys and traumas, are going to great lengths to prolong their lives, paying bills of up to $3,000 for stem cell therapy for arthritis and $7,000 for cardiac procedures like Sophie's. "Dogs are like a person, a family member," said Gelzer, cardiology professor at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine in Philadelphia.

Nearly half of the nation’s 77 million pet dogs are aged 6 or older, a 15 percent increase since 1987, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. Larger breed dogs are considered geriatric at 6 years old, smaller breeds at 7 years old.

Aging dogs contend with many of the same illnesses as elderly humans, including heart disease, diabetes and senility. Cancer ravages canines at roughly the same rate as humans, striking nearly half of all dogs over age 10, experts say. In Sophie's case, it was an arrhythmia, a condition that has been treated successfully in humans.

In the procedure, a catheter was snaked through blood vessels into her heart's lower chamber, which pumps oxygen-rich blood to the body, and trouble spots were cauterized. Gelzer was joined in the operation by her counterpart who handles human patients, Dr. Cory Tschabrunn, on the Philadelphia campus. LOYAL COMPANION

Karen Cortellino, a radiologist, recalled the time nearly a decade ago when she first met Sophie, an 8-month-old puppy who had been rejected by another family. Sophie has since helped celebrate Cortellino's son's college graduation and her daughter's law school commencement, and dressed up as a member of a family wedding party. When Cortellino's elderly mother moved into their home in Montville, New Jersey, Sophie was her sole companion after others left each morning for work or school.

"They were the best of friends. My mom died last May and Sophie was there for that," Cortellino said. "I would definitely sacrifice what I needed to in order for Sophie to have any procedure that would help her live longer - but well." When Sophie collapsed last summer and was diagnosed with an arrhythmia, Gelzer had just won a grant for a clinical trial to test canine ventricular ablations, so this procedure was free.

The eventual cost is likely to be $5,000-$7,000, Gelzer said, which Cortellino said she would be "absolutely" willing to pay if Sophie needs another one. Her exam completed, Gelzer gladly accepted sloppy kisses from her patient.

"There is never a doubt that what we do is meaningful," Gelzer said. "You have to enjoy working with the animals and with the owners. I like both - very much."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

UK demands action to find perpetrators of Iraq rocket attack

Britain on Thursday demanded Iraqi authorities take action to hold to account those responsible for a rocket attack in Iraq which killed one British and two American personnel.We must find those responsible. I welcome the Iraqi Presidents c...

Abundant supply, lower prices make automotive LPG promising fuel for future

As the government propagates use of cleaner fuels to cut vehicular pollution, powering automobiles on LPG offers a viable solution with abundant supply and lower prices, automotive LPG industry body IAC said. LPG enjoys tremendous supply se...

Narmada canals of over 10,000 km yet to be built: Guj govt

Canals with a cumulative length of over 10,000 kms are yet to be constructed as part of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project, the Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Replying to a written query raised by Congress MLA...

Soccer-Spain's top flight suspended for at least two weeks - La Liga

All soccer matches in Spains top division, La Liga, have been suspended for two weeks over fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the leagues organising body said in a statement on Thursday.The leagues statement said the decision came afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020