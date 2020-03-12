U.S. forecaster sees 65% chance of neutral weather during spring
There is about a 65% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions prevailing during the Northern Hemisphere spring in 2020, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.
The chances of the neutral weather pattern continuing through summer 2020 is 55%, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.
