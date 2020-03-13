Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish midwives who oppose abortion fail in rights case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:18 IST
Swedish midwives who oppose abortion fail in rights case

By Sonia Elks LONDON, March 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two nurses denied midwife jobs for refusing to carry out abortions lost their their legal bid on Thursday to take Sweden to a top European court for violating their religious beliefs.

Ellinor Grimmark and Linda Steen had told the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that being denied employment due to their beliefs against abortion was an illegal breach of their rights to freedom of religion and conscience. Instead of ruling one way or the other, the court declined to take up the case, with a panel finding that Swedish authorities had acted lawfully.

The midwives' legal team had no comment but the decision was applauded by a sexual health organisation, which said the case had attempted to "chip away" at abortion rights. "It is not a human right for nursing staff to refuse to provide care," said Hans Linde of Swedish non-profit sex education organisation RFSU.

"This is an important decision that in the long term will help to protect women's health, right to good quality care and to be treated with respect when seeking an abortion." The case is the latest in a series of lawsuits around the world over the scope of religious rights at work, from a baker who refused to make a cake with a gay rights message through to clashes over prayer breaks and the wearing of religious symbols.

Both Grimmark and Steen had initially worked as nurses then retrained as midwives, but were rejected for jobs after saying their religious beliefs prevented them carrying out abortions. They launched cases against Sweden at the ECHR claiming authorities fell foul of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court found both cases were inadmissable to be heard by the EHRC. There is no appeal procedure against the decision. ADF International, the international arm of a U.S.-based Christian group that campaigns for religious freedom, said the outcome had trampled on the duo's religious beliefs.

"Medical professionals should be able to work without being forced to choose between their deeply held convictions and their careers," said its deputy director Robert Clarke. "A positive judgment from the Court would have been an important step in the protection of the right to freedom of conscience."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs law to prevent U.S. rural telecom carriers from using Huawei network equipment

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bar telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and other companies deemed a national security threat. The law also req...

UPDATE 2-China government spokesman says U.S. military may have bought virus to China

A spokesman for Chinas Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak, doubling down on a war of words with Washington. Ch...

Facing coronavirus spread, Romania's president makes new push to form government

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called talks with political parties for Friday to try to get parliament to endorse a new prime minister next week so he can focus entirely on tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Prime minister-designate Flor...

Soccer-UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 over coronavirus

UEFA will consider the option of postponing Euro 2020 during a video conference with its 55 federations, a source close to European soccers governing body said on Thursday as the sport faced up to the growing impact of the coronavirus. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020