BRIEF-Wynn Resorts Says Will Temporarily Cancel All Large Entertainment Gatherings

Wynn Resorts Ltd: * WYNN RESORTS CEO MATT MADDOX ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO SAFETY PROGRAM AND POLICIES

* WYNN RESORTS, BEGINNING THROUGHOUT THIS WEEKEND, WILL TEMPORARILY CANCEL ALL LARGE ENTERTAINMENT GATHERINGS * TEMPORARILY CANCELLATION INCLUDES BUFFETS, NIGHTCLUBS AND THEATERS IN LAS VEGAS AND BOSTON

* GOING TO CONTINUE TO PAY OUR FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES THAT WORK IN SPACES TEMPORARILY CANCELLED * WILL BE SCREENING FOR TEMPERATURE USING NON-INVASIVE THERMAL CAMERAS AT ALL OUR ENTRANCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

