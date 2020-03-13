Left Menu
US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed fighters in Iraq

The United States military warplanes launched retaliatory strikes on the Iran-backed Shia militia bases believed to be the launch site of the rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, that killed two Americans and one British soldier on Wednesday.

  Updated: 13-03-2020 12:13 IST
  Created: 13-03-2020 12:13 IST
US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed fighters in Iraq
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States military warplanes launched retaliatory strikes on the Iran-backed Shia militia bases believed to be the launch site of the rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, that killed two Americans and one British soldier on Wednesday. The US military strike was "proportional," according to the US military source, and hit multiple bases used by the Kata'eb Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia that fired 30 Katyusha rockets on Wednesday at the Taji base, Fox News reported.

Taji base hosts coalition forces and the rocket attacks by Shia militia killed two American soldiers, one British and wounded 13 others. The Pentagon released a statement following the strikes, confirming that they were conducted in response to the rocket attacks on Wednesday.

"The United States conducted defensive precision strikes against Kata'ib Hizbollah facilities across Iraq," Department of Defence said in a statement. "These strikes targeted five weapon storage facilities which were used to carry out attacks against Operation Inherent Resolve coalition forces. These weapons storage facilities include facilities that housed weapons used to target U.S. and coalition troops," the statement added.

U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace supported the attack and released his statement on Twitter, "The coalition stands shoulderr to shoulder in Iraq, Our forces work together to help the country resist the malign activity of terrorists. When we and others are attacked, we reserve the right to defend ourselves," He said. The US has two aircraft carriers placed in the region, USS Harry S Truman in the Arabian Sea and USS Dwight D Eisenhower in the Red Sea.Tomahawk missiles were not used, only fighter jets were used in the retaliatory attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

