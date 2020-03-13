UK foreign minister Raab praises response to Iraq attack

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said the U.S.-led response to the attack on coalition forces in Iraq was "swift, decisive and proportionate" and warned that anyone seeking to harm those forces could expect a strong response.

The United States on Thursday waged a series of precision airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that is blamed for a major rocket attack that had killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier a day earlier.

"UK forces are in Iraq with Coalition partners to help the country counter-terrorist activity and anyone seeking to harm them can expect a strong response," Raab said in a statement on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.