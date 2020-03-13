Left Menu
Indian workers attack sponsor in UAE, flee with 4kg gold

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Three Indian workers grievously attacked their sponsor in Sharjah, robbed him of 4kg gold biscuits before fleeing to Mumbai, according to a media report. The 57-year-old Bangladeshi sponsor, SD, is now battling for his life in hospital, the Gulf News reported.

The crime was meticulously planned at SD's gold shop in Al Mareija, police said, who examined CCTV footage in the area, wherein two of the workers are seen attacking SD, hitting him with a steel rod, while one is standing outside the shopkeeping guard. The Indian workers caught a flight to India within an hour of the attack, the report said.

Along with the gold, the workers, for whom an arrest warrant was issued and Interpol informed, picked up their passports from SD's locker. The victim's eldest son Shishir Kumar Das, 23, told Gulf News that he went to his father's shop at around 3 pm on Friday.

When Das and his brother could find SD, they alerted Al Gharb Police. With a duplicate key, they managed to enter the shop and found SD on the ground, bleeding. SD had a deep cut at the back of his head and his neck had strangulation marks. He was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital at around 2.17 am.

SD, a cancer patient since 2018, is battling for his life. He came to UAE in 1993 and has two children.

