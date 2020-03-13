Left Menu
Bosnia charges two men with fighting for Islamic State

  • Reuters
  • Sarajevo
  Updated: 13-03-2020
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:47 IST
Two Bosnian Muslim men were charged with terrorism offences on Friday, over accusations they fought for Islamic State in Syria, the Bosnian state prosecutor's office said. The men were part of a group of seven flown back to Bosnia from Syria in December, along with 18 women and children.

Jasmin Keserović, 26, from the central town of Zavidovici, and Senad Kasupovic, 40, from the northwestern village of Grabovac, were accused of organising a terrorist group, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Keserovic, who used the name "Muhamed" and spent nearly seven years fighting in Syria, was also charged with inciting others to take part in terrorist activities, the statement added.

"The defendant is also accused that during his stay in Syria, wearing uniform and armed with an automatic rifle, he recorded and distributed on the internet a video in which he personally called for the killings of Christians," the office said. A third member of the group was charged on Thursday with taking part in terrorist activities.

Bosnia's state court has tried and convicted 46 people who have returned from Syria or Iraq over the past few years. According to Bosnian intelligence, 241 adults and 80 children left Bosnia or the Bosnian diaspora from 2012-2016 for Syria and Iraq.

