Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algerians defy coronavirus threat to keep up protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:00 IST
Algerians defy coronavirus threat to keep up protests

Thousands of Algerians defied the threat of coronavirus on Friday to march against the ruling elite, keeping up a campaign of weekly protests that have lasted for more than a year and convulsed national politics. Algeria has confirmed 26 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths, and the prime minister this week urged citizens to reduce their demands on the government and lessen their street presence in view of the risks to public health.

In downtown Algiers, police wore face masks and a group of youngsters sold protective gear and liquid soap along with national flags, which many protesters have waved during demonstrations. "It is against coronavirus," said 25-year-old protester Ahmed Saci as he bought soap.

Those who marched on Friday said they remained committed to keeping their protest movement - known as Hirak, or 'movement' - in force until they achieve their demand of pushing the old ruling elite from power. "I will continue. I will never stop until the system is defeated," said Slimani Aissi, 22, on Didouche Mourad Boulevard in the city centre.

However, the threat from the coronavirus persuaded some protesters to desist for now. "Hirak as it is now does not comply with health measures to fight coronavirus... I suggest postponing it temporarily," said Liess Merabet, a doctor and the leader of a labour union.

The government, which has publicly praised Hirak while using police tactics and arrests to put protesters under pressure, has banned spectators from sports events and closed schools and universities. This week it also barred political and social gatherings, but it did not specify whether this measure would apply to the weekly mass protests. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi, writing by Angus McDowall Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases amid public health concerns

Venezuela on Friday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus amid concerns that the economically struggling South American nation is unprepared to confront a pandemic that has proven challenging for even the worlds wealthiest nations. S...

Italy hits one-day record with 250 new coronavirus deaths

Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official dataThere were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a ris...

Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25 and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday. The total number ...

Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus conerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexicos second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.The decision to suspend the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020