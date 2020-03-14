Denmark closes borders to foreigners: official

Denmark will close its borders to foreigners from Saturday midday, (1100 GMT) in a bid to slow the advance of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday

"All tourists and foreigners who cannot prove that they have a valid reason to come to Denmark will not be allowed to enter," but Danes would be allow in, he told journalists.

