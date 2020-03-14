Mexico must capitalize on USMCA after Canada ratification - Mexico finmin
Mexico should seek to take advantage immediately of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) after the Canadian parliament's ratification of the trade deal, Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Canadian
- USMCA
- Mexican
ALSO READ
United States expresses concern over arrest of Hong Kong publisher
FACTBOX-Details of the deal signed between the United States and the Taliban
British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand
British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand
Spain approves extradition of Venezuela's ex-spy chief to the United States