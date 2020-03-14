Left Menu
Development News Edition

Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 23:43 IST
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 151,760 with 5,764 deaths, across 137 countries and territories at 1700 GMT Saturday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. Between Friday's 1700 GMT tally and Saturday's latest figures there were 417 more deaths reported and 11,037 new cases.

The country that saw the biggest increases over the last 24 hours was Italy, which recorded 175 new deaths, while Iran had 97 and Spain 63. The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,824 cases, for 3,189 deaths, with 65,541 people recovered. The country declared 11 new cases and 13 new fatalities Friday to Saturday. Outside China, by Saturday there had been 2,575 deaths -- 404 since Friday -- for 70,943 cases, 11,026 of them new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,441 deaths for 21,157 cases, Iran with 611 fatalities (12,729 cases), Spain, with 183 deaths for 5,753 cases and France, with 79 deaths and 3,661 cases. Since Friday, Ecuador and Denmark have announced their first deaths while Kosovo, Mauritania, Uruguay, Suriname, Guatemala, Antigua and Barbuda, Namibia, eSwatini, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea have declared their first cases.

By 1700 GMT Saturday, Asia had listed 91,480 cases and 3,303 deaths, Europe 42,828 cases and 1,771 deaths, the Middle East 13,950 cases for 623 deaths, the United States and Canada 2,600 cases for 52 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 418 cases and five deaths, Africa 247 cases and seven deaths, and Oceania 244 cases and three deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports jump in cases to more than 21,000

Italy has reported its biggest day-to-day jump in number of infected cases of COVID-19. National health authorities told reporters on Saturday that health officials recorded 3,497 new cases in 24 hours. Thats roughly a 20 per cent incr...

US internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge

The US internet wont get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members...

France to shut 'non-essential' public places: PM

France on Saturday drastically stepped up its measures against the spread of the coronavirus, announcing the closure of all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes from midnightI have decided on the closure until further...

Man under stress due to rape case against him commits suicide: Police

A 26-year-old man posted at an office of the Ministry of Tourism allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Aashish Malik, a constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force and a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020