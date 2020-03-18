Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon temple

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 23:11 IST
Quake rattles Salt Lake City, damages Mormon temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah on Wednesday, damaging an iconic Mormon temple and disrupting efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic. The shallow quake -- Utah's strongest since 1992 -- also closed Salt Lake City airport, damaged buildings downtown and left tens of thousands without power.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. The Salt Lake Temple, one of the Mormon Church's largest and most famous buildings, sustained damage.

A 12.5-foot (3.81-metre), three-ton copper statue depicting an ancient American prophet from the Book of Mormon sitting atop the building was damaged. "The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is minor displacement of some of the temple's smaller spire stones," said spokesman Daniel Woodruff.

The 16 million-strong Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as it is formally known, is based in Salt Lake City. It had already suspended all public ceremonies and gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic.

The quake also brought down Utah's coronavirus hotline due to evacuations at the call center, as well as the state's public health lab. The state's daily coronavirus news conference was canceled.

"Please stay away from the downtown area while crews assess damage," tweeted Governor Gary Herbert Salt Lake City International Airport tweeted that it "is not currently operational," with the air control tower, terminals and concourses all evacuated. Rocky Mountain Power said electricity to some 55,000 customers had been knocked out by the quake, which hit at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers), said the US Geological Survey.

The Salt Lake Tribune said there were reports of damage to homes and businesses. "This is one of the scariest things I've ever gotten through in my entire life," Griffin Bonacci, who lives in Magna near the epicenter, told the newspaper.

"It kept ramping up and ramping up and ramping up. It was like a bomb went off. And then, all of a sudden, stuff all around my house was just falling everywhere." The quake was followed by more than 25 aftershocks, the strongest registering magnitude 4.4, the USGS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fourth coronavirus death reported in India, number of cases rises to 173

India reported the death of a COVID-19 patient from Punjab on Thursday taking the toll in the country to four, the Union health ministry said. According to the ministry, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 173....

IIT Bombay using lipid molecules to elucidate disease-causing function

Recipient of the Inspire Faculty Award instituted by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, Dr. Shobhna Kapoor from IIT Bombay is using biologically active lipid molecules as chemical biology tools to elucidate their biol...

COVID-19: Rajasthan BJP chief meets Jaishankar, seeks return of Indian students stuck abroad

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi and sought immediate return of Indian students stranded in several countr...

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020