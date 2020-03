March 18 (Reuters) -

* PLAYBOY ENTERPRISES SAYS ITS SPRING 2020 ISSUE WILL BE ITS FINAL PRINTED PUBLICATION FOR THE YEAR IN U.S - BLOG Source text: https://bit.ly/3dc7qeo

