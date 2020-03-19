Left Menu
Pak confirms 2 deaths from COVID-19; positive cases over 300

Pakistan has reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra confirmed.

  Updated: 19-03-2020 07:42 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 07:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has reported its first two deaths from the novel coronavirus in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra confirmed. The fist fatality involves a 50-year-old man from Mardan who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, while the other deceased was a 36-year-old man from Hangu who had been undergoing treatment at the Lady Reading Hospital at the provincial capital Peshawar.

"With deep regret I confirm the death of first Pakistani due to #coronavirus. A 50 yr old male from Mardan recently returned from Umra, developed fever, cough & breathing difficulty and tested +ve for coronavirus. Contacts are being screened. Our condolences to the family" tweeted Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health. "Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36 yr old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus," Jhagra tweeted.

The country has reported a total of 301 confirmed cases, including 208 in the southern province of Sindh alone. 33 cases have been reported in the eastern province of Punjab, 23 in Balochistan, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two in capital Islamabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

