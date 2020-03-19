Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airline industry may not survive without state aid - Lufthansa

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:30 IST
Airline industry may not survive without state aid - Lufthansa
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lufthansa said that the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the coronavirus pandemic lasts for a long time, as it throws everything at bringing home travelers and keeping industrial supply chains open. The German airline group, which has implemented drastic capacity reductions, introduced short-time working and suspended its dividend, said it was impossible to forecast the impact of coronavirus on its profitability.

"The spread of the coronavirus has placed the entire global economy and our company as well in an unprecedented state of emergency," CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement. "At present, no one can foresee the consequences." Lufthansa, which also owns Swiss International, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, has carried out and planned 140 relief flights to repatriate stranded citizens in what has been described as the biggest operation of its kind.

"In addition, we are doing our utmost to help ensure that supply chains for many thousands of businesses do not break down by mobilizing additional capacity for air freight transport," said Spohr. Senior management will take a 20% pay cut, Lufthansa said, as it confirmed results already released on March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

France may extend lockdown as many flout the rules

France on Thursday mooted extending a two-week lockdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus as the interior minister blasted idiots who flout home confinement rules and put others at risk. President Emmanuel Macron has ordered Fren...

Germany to use exception to debt brake, eyes new borrowing - source

Germany plans to declare an exception to the debt brake enshrined in the constitution during a meeting on Monday to finance fiscal stimulus measures in the fight against coronavirus, an official with knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.T...

Man fleeing Kerala quarantine centre nabbed from Assam-bound train

A man suspected to be infected with coronavirus was nabbed from a Silchar-bound train on Thursday, days after he fled a quarantine facility in Kerala, the Northeast Frontier Railway NFR said. The 24-year-old was later admitted to the isolat...

Athletes returning from high-risk COVID-19 affected nations will be quarantined: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said athletes arriving back from high-risk COVID-19 affected countries will have to be in mandatory quarantine but refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding the IPL and the Tokyo Olympics. Spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020