BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* ANDREW GOULD HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ANDREW GOULD HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.