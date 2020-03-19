Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib -governor's office

One Turkish soldier was killed in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the governor's office in Turkey's central Sivas province said on Thursday.

It did not provide additional details.

Turkey, which backs rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, agreed a ceasefire with Russia two weeks ago after months of fighting displaced nearly 1 million people in Idlib. Moscow supports Syrian government forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

