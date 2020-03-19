Left Menu
Singapore confirms 32 new coronavirus cases

  • Singapore
  Updated: 19-03-2020 21:06 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 20:48 IST
Singapore on Thursday confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases, including 24 imported ones, taking the total number of infections in the country to 345. All the imported coronavirus cases were returning residents and long-term pass holders who had travelled to Europe, currently the epicentre of the virus, as well as to North America and ASEAN countries. According to the health ministry, 15 of the 221 patients in hospitals are in critical condition. A total of 124 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Singapore authorities on Thursday said all students and school staff returning from travel during the March holidays will be put on a leave of absence for 14 days upon their return. This will apply to those who returned from overseas on or after March 14, according to a Channel News Asia report on Thursday.

Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and short-term visitors entering the country from 11:59 pm on Friday will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice, the Ministry said on Wednesday. Those serving a stay-home notice will have to stay at their place of residence at all times for 14 days after entering Singapore.

As part of enhanced efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the Health Ministry has advised Singaporeans to defer all foreign travel.

