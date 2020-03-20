UK to co-chair India-led climate initiative

The UK on Friday was confirmed as the first co-chair of the Governing Council on the India-led global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). The coalition was established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is a voluntary international grouping, linking governments, UN agencies, banks, private sector groups, and academia to develop the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks. The Governing Council is the highest policy-making body of the CDRI, co-chaired by India and a representative of another national government nominated by rotation every two years.

The UK was represented at the first council meeting this week by UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian-origin minister participated remotely over video link from the UK. Sharma, who is President of the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), also held a meeting with Pramod Kumar Mishra, the Indian Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, over video conference. "Delivering action on climate change remains a priority for the UK and I am sure that the UK-India partnership on climate action will help see progress on reducing emissions and help make India's infrastructure fit for the future," said Sharma.

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, added: "The UK is already working closely with India as a joint force for good on climate change. We believe the India-led CDRI will bring about a transformation in how infrastructure is designed, constructed, operated and maintained. "This year is a crucial year for our climate, and I am confident that UK-India leadership on climate action can deliver substantial progress towards reducing emissions and helping to build resilience globally." The UK said it will provide technical advice and expertise to help set up and build the Secretariat and advance the objectives of the Coalition. The initial focus will be on disaster and climate risk analysis and governance of infrastructure.

As part of other joint initiatives in the field of combating climate change, the UK highlighted its work through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act to build flood defenses and river structures to encourage aquifer replenishment. With India's Ministry of Earth Sciences, the UK is gathering land, sea and atmospheric data to help deliver a decisive step forward in Monsoon forecasting. On electric mobility, a joint venture between UK's EO Charging and India's Yahhvi Enterprises is set to deliver charging infrastructure for electric vehicles cross India.

On finance, the two governments committed 240 million pounds of anchor capital in the Green Growth Equity Fund – its first investment going to Ayana Renewable Power, which is developing 800MW of solar generation capacity.

