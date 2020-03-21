Reuters People News Summary
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. 'Hawaii 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus
Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video. Listen to advice on coronavirus, Prince William tells Britons
Britain's Prince William has called on the public to heed government advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus as he hailed health workers battling the outbreak. Everyone had a part to play, said William, second-in-line to the throne, after a visit on Thursday with his wife Kate to a call centre in Croydon, south London, where ambulance staff handle non-emergency "111" calls to the National Health Service (NHS).
