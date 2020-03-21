Left Menu
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. 'Hawaii 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video. Listen to advice on coronavirus, Prince William tells Britons

Britain's Prince William has called on the public to heed government advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus as he hailed health workers battling the outbreak. Everyone had a part to play, said William, second-in-line to the throne, after a visit on Thursday with his wife Kate to a call centre in Croydon, south London, where ambulance staff handle non-emergency "111" calls to the National Health Service (NHS).

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in...

Sport-Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late la...

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...

I will always remember my PK-da as Guardian Angel of Indian football: Bhutia

PK Banerjee wore his greatness lightly and he inculcated that attribute in his pupils, according to former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who called him the Guardian Angel of Indian football. The legendary player died in Kolkata on Friday ...
