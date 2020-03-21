COVID-19: Indian Mission in Madagascar issues emergency helpline

Indian Mission here on Saturday issued an emergency helpline for the Indian nationals amid coronavirus concerns. Issuing advisory, the embassy has asked people to take precautions and avoid "non-essential" travel.

"All Indian nationals in Madagascar are requested to note contact details of our emergency helplines," tweeted the embassy. The 24X7 emergency mobile number is +261 333180001. The email is cons.aamarivo@mea.gov.in.

"All are advised to take precautions, maintain social distancing and follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Government of Madagascar. Please avoid non-essential travel," read the advisory. "Please include your mobile numbers and e-mail IDs in all your queries," it further read.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 10,500 people globally and has infected more than 244,500 worldwide. The Indian government has announced that no international commercial passenger aircraft will be allowed into India from midnight of March 22 to March 29.

All visas with some exceptions including diplomatic and official travel have been suspended.(ANI)

