Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon calls in army to enforce coronavirus lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 00:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 00:38 IST
Lebanon calls in army to enforce coronavirus lockdown
Warning of a further spike to epidemic levels if people continued to flout social distancing rules, he said the government was calling in the army and security forces. Image Credit: Twitter (@alain_n_aoun)

Lebanon Saturday called in the army and security forces to ensure people stay at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed four people nationwide. In a televised address, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the number of cases had risen to 230 in the country despite a call almost a week ago for all to remain at home.

Warning of a further spike to epidemic levels if people continued to flout social distancing rules, he said the government was calling in the army and security forces. His administration decided to "task the army, Internal Security, General Security, and State Security to... implement the order for citizens not to leave their homes, except out of extreme necessity and prevent gatherings contravening" the order, Diab said.

This would take the form of patrols and roadblocks, and those found disobeying would be pursued. Diab again called on all Lebanese to observe a curfew, "as the state cannot face this creeping epidemic on its own".

Last Sunday, the government ordered all people to stay at home and all non-essential businesses to close. The airport has been shut since Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest crisis to hit the country, already reeling from a financial meltdown and months of widespread public discontent. Officials fear the local health system would struggle to cope if cases dramatically increase.

Earlier on Saturday, police patrolled several areas of the capital Beirut, using loudspeakers to call bystanders to go home. On the seafront, they pursued and flagged down joggers, pleading with them to head back indoors.

An estimated 900 million people are now confined to their homes in 35 countries around the world -- two thirds by government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...

It's upto Japan to hold Tokyo Olympics, says Trump as coronavirus rages on

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the decision to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics rests on the Japanese government, amid the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 11,500 lives globally and forced several countries, includin...

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020