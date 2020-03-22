Russia Registers 61 New COVID-19 Cases in 6 Regions, Total Toll Reaches 367

Moscow [Russia], March 22 (Sputnik/ANI) - Russia registered 61 new cases of the coronavirus in six regions over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 367, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has recorded 61 cases of the coronavirus infection in six regions," the center said, adding that Moscow registered 54 cases of the disease over the given period.

Other areas that also fixed an increase in cases include the Udmurt Republic (2), the Kirov region (2), the Novgorod region (1), the Arkhangelsk region (1) and the Bryansk region (1). The center added that the spread of the coronavirus in Russia was linked with cases imported from European countries.(Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

