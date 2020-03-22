Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia Registers 61 New COVID-19 Cases in 6 Regions, Total Toll Reaches 367

Moscow [Russia], March 22 (Sputnik/ANI) - Russia registered 61 new cases of the coronavirus in six regions over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 367, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:26 IST
Russia Registers 61 New COVID-19 Cases in 6 Regions, Total Toll Reaches 367
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 22 (Sputnik/ANI) - Russia registered 61 new cases of the coronavirus in six regions over the past 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 367, the country's coronavirus response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, Russia has recorded 61 cases of the coronavirus infection in six regions," the center said, adding that Moscow registered 54 cases of the disease over the given period.

Other areas that also fixed an increase in cases include the Udmurt Republic (2), the Kirov region (2), the Novgorod region (1), the Arkhangelsk region (1) and the Bryansk region (1). The center added that the spread of the coronavirus in Russia was linked with cases imported from European countries.(Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to Tampa: 'You got a great one' in Brady

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure. THANK YOU TOM, the ad s...

Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19

Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend production on one of its vehicle production lines at a plant near its headquarters in Japan through Wednesday, after a second plant worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.In a stateme...

Coronavirus outbreak: HMSI shuts all four manufacturing plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Sunday announced suspension of operations across its all four manufacturing plants in the country with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The well-being of employees and all ...

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries: Kejriwal.

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020