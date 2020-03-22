Spain confirms 1,720 deaths from COVID-19

Madrid[Spain], Mar 22 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain increased by 3,646 over the past 24 hours to 28,572, while the death toll has reached 1,720 since the outbreak in the country, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, nearly 2,600 patients have already recovered from the disease.

The most affected regions are Catalonia -- about 4,700 cases of the infection -- and Madrid, where over 9,500 people contracted the disease. Spain is the second country in Europe in terms of the detected cases and coronavirus-related fatalities and the third on a global scale after China and Italy. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.