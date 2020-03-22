Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, including 29 French tourists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:13 IST
Cambodia reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, including 29 French tourists

Cambodia reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 29 of them among French tourists, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the Southeast Asian country to 84, the health ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the two Cambodians who were infected had been tour guides accompanying the tourists. All were now being kept in isolation in a hotel in the beach city of Sihanoukville, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US envoy says Kabul, Taliban in first prisoner exchange talks

The Afghan government and the Taliban on Sunday held their first discussion on arranging possible prisoner exchanges, the US special envoy for Afghanistan said on TwitterToday, the US and Qatar facilitated the first Afghan government to Tal...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll up nine to 30 as 289 new cases diagnosed

Turkeys death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out....

Blue Jays president: Long time before season resumes

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro doesnt think it will be a speedy resumption to the baseball season once the go-ahead comes to move forward with the campaign. The sport is currently shut down until at least mid-May in the wake of th...

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020