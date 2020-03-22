Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Sindh under 15-day lockdown; travel restricted to only need basis

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that a lockdown will be imposed throughout the province starting midnight Sunday for the next 15 days in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:22 IST
Pakistan's Sindh under 15-day lockdown; travel restricted to only need basis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that a lockdown will be imposed throughout the province starting midnight Sunday for the next 15 days in order to control the spread of coronavirus. Following Shah's message, police officers in different areas of Karachi started patrolling the streets to announce the government's decision and to urge citizens to stay at home starting from tomorrow.

In a video message, the provincial chief minister said that he met with politicians from various political parties during which they discussed the coronavirus and agreed upon certain steps that needed to be taken. Shah said that following discussions with all stakeholders, it was decided that the only way to control the virus was to curtail its spread.

"There is only one way to curtail its spread, as this virus transfers from one person to another very fast, so we need to minimise people's interaction," he said. He said that the spread of the virus should be curtailed and at the same time, health facilities in Pakistan should be improved.

"We should not arrive at a situation where we have more patients and our health facilities are not sufficient," he cautioned. "The purpose of the lockdown is that all offices and places for gatherings [...] will be closed."

Sindh has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 292 confirmed. Pakistan's tally is currently 645 with four deaths. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would not put the country under lockdown and urged citizens to be disciplined and self-quarantine themselves.

Addressing the nation through a televised message, the prime minister explained that enforcing a lockdown would mean a curfew and would harm the population of the country living below the poverty line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus risk as cases top 1,500

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro has denied the countrys healthcare system will collapse next month, contradicting his own health minister as the number of deaths in the country jumped 39 and confirmed cases topped 1,500. The latest health ...

Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick 10th overall in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.Hes back in the league after taking a year to get healthy, tweeted N...

France coronavirus death toll jumps 112 to 674: official

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday. The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day. The virus...

Equinor suspends $5 bln share buyback due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor has suspended its ongoing 5 billion share buyback programme due to the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday. The European oil major was planning to execute the second tranche of its pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020