British broadcaster ITV says all TV advertising impacted by coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:59 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:59 IST
ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, said advertisers across all categories were deferring campaigns, and the rapidly changing situation meant it could not guide to ad sales or forecast its outcome for the year.

It said on Monday the coronavirus outbreak had caused it to suspend production on many programmes, and it had implemented contingency plans to enable it to continue to produce news and live output. It also pulled its dividend.

