Blast kills 5 policemen in Afghanistan's Ghazni

A roadside bomb blast killed five policemen in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, Naseer Ahmad Faqiri, the director of the provincial council, told Sputnik. "The explosion hit a police car after 12 pm [07:30 GMT] in the Khosh area of the Dih Yak district of the [Ghazni] province and killed five policemen," Faqiri said.

Ghazni police chief confirmed to Sputnik that five policemen were killed in the incident. In a separate incident, five Afghan soldiers were injured after an army vehicle was attacked in Ghazni on Sunday, according to Faqiri.

