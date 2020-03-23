Left Menu
Blast kills 5 policemen in Afghanistan's Ghazni

A roadside bomb blast killed five policemen in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, Naseer Ahmad Faqiri, the director of the provincial council, told Sputnik.

Blast kills 5 policemen in Afghanistan's Ghazni
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A roadside bomb blast killed five policemen in the central Afghan province of Ghazni on Monday, Naseer Ahmad Faqiri, the director of the provincial council, told Sputnik. "The explosion hit a police car after 12 pm [07:30 GMT] in the Khosh area of the Dih Yak district of the [Ghazni] province and killed five policemen," Faqiri said.

Ghazni police chief confirmed to Sputnik that five policemen were killed in the incident. In a separate incident, five Afghan soldiers were injured after an army vehicle was attacked in Ghazni on Sunday, according to Faqiri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

