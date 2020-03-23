Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia probes top medical specialist who worked while infected

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:15 IST
Russia probes top medical specialist who worked while infected

Russian investigators opened a criminal case on Monday against a top infections specialist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting Spain but neglected to self-isolate. The negligence probe was launched after an infectious disease professor and top health care consultant in the southern Stavropol region became patient zero for the coronavirus there, exposing hundreds to the virus.

The woman "went on holiday to Spain, where she was from March 6 to 9, without telling her superiors" and did not self-isolate after her return, the Investigative Committee, Russia's federal criminal investigation unit, said in a statement. She "continued her usual routine, giving lectures in the university, attending conferences" and was eventually diagnosed after she went into hospital on March 17 because she was feeling unwell, it said.

Local governor Vladimir Vladimirov on Sunday said on Instagram that the patient's infection was confirmed, as angry commentators called for her to be put on trial and banned from working again in medicine. By Monday, some 350 people who been in contact with the woman were under monitoring, with at least 11 suspected of having contracted COVID-19, regional officials said.

Russia has so far reported 438 new coronavirus infections, most of them in Moscow. One person who was infected has died but officials are not linking the death to the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland CM urges people not to discriminate Nagas

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday appealed to people across the country to be sensitive to all communities and refrain from racial profiling and discrimination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Reacting to reports of alleged ...

Sudan imposes 10-hour night-time curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Sudan will impose a nationwide curfew every night starting on Tuesday, beginning at 8 pm 1800 GMT and lasting until 6 am to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, a member of the ruling transitional council said on Monday.Sudan will also ...

Dortmund fans donate 70,000 euros to bars, restaurants

Borussia Dortmund fans have donated more than 70,000 euros 75,570 to bars and restaurants around the stadium which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bundesliga club said Monday. The German side posted the names of 86 foo...

Russia urges 'Olympic calm' over Tokyo uncertainty

Russian Olympic officials on Monday urged the global sports community to remain calm as the coronavirus pandemic threatens the upcoming Tokyo Games. Panic is the worst that can happen in the current situation, the Russian Olympic Committee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020