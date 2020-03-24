Diageo's North American boss Mahlan to retire

Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, said on Tuesday the president of its North American business, Deirdre Mahlan, will retire in June.

Debra Crew, the former head of tobacco firm Reynolds American, will succeed Mahlan, the company said.

Crew, who has served on the Diageo board since last April, is stepping down as the non-executive director, the company said.

