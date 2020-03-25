Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broadway playwright Terrence McNally dies of coronavirus complications

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:25 IST
Broadway playwright Terrence McNally dies of coronavirus complications
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, known for plays like "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and for musical version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died on Tuesday of complications related to the coronavirus, his representative said. Matt Polk said McNally, 81, died in a hospital in Florida. The Broadway theater veteran was a lung cancer survivor and had lived with a chronic respiratory condition.

McNally's career spanned six decades, encompassing plays, musicals, and operas. It ranged from AIDS dramas "Lips Together, Teeth Apart," to domestic drama "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune," and the stage musical adaptation of movie "The Full Monty." He was given a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 Tony Awards ceremony in New York, adding to the four he received for "Love! Valour! Compassion," "Master Class" and the books of the musical versions of "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

McNally is survived by his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy. Tributes poured in from the theater world on Tuesday.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said on Twitter he was heartbroken, calling McNally "a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly." Former "Rent" star Anthony Rapp called him "a vital voice in American theater, especially effective at lifting up and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience."

Peter Marks, theater critic at the Washington Post, tweeted; "This virus is taking great people away. Terrence McNally was a master with class." Broadway theaters have been shut since March 12 because of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico asks Spain to extradite jailed ex-Pemex CEO Lozoya - source

Mexicos government has formally requested that Spain extradite the former chief executive of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, to face corruption charges at home, a Mexican foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.Emilio Lozoya...

Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the worlds worst-hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two day...

Ireland tightens coronavirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's residence on Wednesday

Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday at 10.30 am at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020