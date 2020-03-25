Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says China still withholding coronavirus information

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 04:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 04:42 IST
Pompeo says China still withholding coronavirus information

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday sharpened his criticism of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying its ruling Communist Party was still denying the world information it needs to prevent further cases.

In an interview with the Washington Watch radio program, Pompeo repeated previous charges that Beijing's delay in sharing information about the virus had created risks to people worldwide and said this had "truly put thousands of lives at risk."

"My concern is that this cover-up, this disinformation that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in, is still denying the world the information it needs so that we can prevent further cases or something like this from recurring again," Pompeo added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. could be next virus epicenter as India locks down, global recession loomsThe United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organizatio...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Lockheed gets 932 million Pentagon contract for THAAD interceptorsLockheed Martin Corp was awarded a 932 million Pentagon contract on Tuesday for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of...

Report: Packers reach deal with WR Funchess

Free agent wide receiver Devin Funchess agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Funchess sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Game 1 of last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He ha...

Panama extends curfew due to coronavirus, requires full-day quarantine

Panamas President Laurentino Cortizo said on Tuesday he would extend a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus and require people to be in quarantine at all hours beginning on Wednesday.He did not specify how long the measure woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020