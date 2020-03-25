Left Menu
Reports: Rogue Warriors release WeiYan amid match-fixing allegations

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:39 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:39 IST
Rogue Warriors released jungler Wang "WeiYan" Xiang after he was accused of match-fixing, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. ESPN translated a statement from the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL) team that reportedly read, "The investigations by the club has determined that Rogue Warriors player Wang Xiang (id: weiyan) conducted activities during LPL Spring 2020 competitions that seriously violated the team's rules and disciplines. Hereby, based on longstanding zero tolerance, the organization will officially end Wang's 'player service contract' and submit relevant documents to the league.

"Even after a year of repeated reminders and warnings, some still chose to ignore the rules which led to severe consequences. We hereby once again remind our players to remind themselves not to violate club and league rules. We will also further conduct deep internal probes and we are vowing to root out anyone that has directly or indirectly participated in violations." A Weibo user had posted screenshots of texts that allegedly showed WeiYan discussing fixing matches against Dominus Esports and Victory Five. Rogue Warriors wound up defeating Victory Five on Saturday, and they are scheduled to face Dominus Esports on Thursday.

WeiYan joined Rogue Warriors in May 2019 after a brief stint with Suning. He previously played for Rogue Warriors Shark, a lower-level affiliate of the LPL team. Rogue Warriors are currently 3-5 in the LPL Spring Split, in 12th place. The top eight teams will qualify for the Spring Split playoffs.

--Field Level Media

