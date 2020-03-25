Left Menu
Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles on Wednesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is working from home with mild symptoms, according to UK media.

Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19
Prince of Wales, Charles (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prince Charles on Wednesday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is working from home with mild symptoms, according to UK media. A Clarence House spokesperson said the Prince of Wales was "displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual", the Telegraph UK reported.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the spokesperson added. In accordance with the government and medical advice, the 71-year old heir to the British throne and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are now self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement further said. (ANI)

