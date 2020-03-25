Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boko Haram militants kill nearly 100 Chadian soldiers in attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:26 IST
Boko Haram militants kill nearly 100 Chadian soldiers in attack

Boko Haram militants killed nearly 100 Chadian soldiers and wounded dozens more in what President Idriss Deby described as the deadliest attack ever on the country's military.

The soldiers were ambushed on Monday in the island village of Boma in the swampy Lake Chad zone in the west of the country, where the armies of Chad, Nigeria and Niger have been fighting the Islamist militants for years. "I have taken part in many operations ... but never in our history have we lost so many men at one time," Deby said during a visit to the site on Tuesday.

Deby gave an initial death toll of 92 and 47 wounded. Three military sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the number of dead had risen to 98. Footage on state TV showed Deby, who has ruled Chad since 1990 and survived several rebellions and coup attempts, wearing a protective mask and walking with troops among the charred remains of burned-out pick-up trucks.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 30,000 people and forced about 2 million to flee their homes. Further afield in Mali, Burkina Faso and western Niger, al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked militants are expanding their presence and have killed hundreds of troops over the last six months.

Deby has deployed troops to counter these groups in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. Chad’s armed forces are among the most respected in the region - a reputation forged during decades of war and rebellions, and honed in a 2013 campaign against al Qaeda-linked Islamists in the deserts of northern Mali.

Chad is one of France's closest allies in its Operation Barkhane regional counter-terrorism push.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's KPC to cut spending on "unprecedented" oil price slide

State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. has instructed all subsidiaries to cut capital and operating spending this year due to an unprecedented decline in oil prices caused by the collapse of a global oil supply cut pact and the spread of the coro...

Southern Railway extends cancellation of passenger train services till midnight of Apr 14

The Southern Railway on Wednesday announced extension of the cancellation of passenger train services and closure of ticket counters in the wake of a three-week lockdown announced by the Centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. T...

Coronavirus: 5,592 people booked for violating lockdown orders in UP

Police have registered 1,788 FIRs and booked 5,592 people in Uttar Pradesh for violating the lockdown imposed in view of coronavirus threat, officials said on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi told reporters that th...

Set up control room, helpline number to ensure availability of essential goods: Centre to states

The Centre has asked state governments to set up a round the clock control room with a helpline number at its headquarters and in each of its districts to ensure seamless availability of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown enfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020