Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq military

Two rockets slammed into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave home to government buildings and foreign embassies, early on Thursday, the military said

An Iraqi security source told AFP the intended target appeared to be the US embassy, a sprawling compound a few hundred meters south of where the rockets hit

It is the 26th such attack targeting installations where foreign troops or diplomats are based across Iraq since late October.(AFP) AMSAMS

