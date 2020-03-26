Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:06 IST
China reports 67 new imported coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China did not report any new local coronavirus infections for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, but the number of imported COVID-19 cases rose sharply to 67 after the deadly virus was brought under control in its epicenter Wuhan, health officials said on Thursday. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Thursday, while no new domestically transmitted cases of coronavirus were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, 67 new confirmed cases were recorded, up from 47 a day earlier, all of which were imported. Also, although epicenters Hubei province and its capital Wuhan have been reporting zero cases for a while, the death toll there continued to rise.

On Wednesday, six deaths were reported from Hubei province taking the death toll in China to 3,287 people and the total number of cases to 81,285. In Hubei and Wuhan alone as of Wednesday, 3,169 people died since January. The virus was first reported in Wuhan in December last year.

Also, Hubei reported 58 new suspected cases and nation-wide 159 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus, the NHC said. Hubei health commission said on Thursday that 914 people were still in severe condition and another 287 in critical condition in hospitals.

The province so far reported a total of 67,801 COVID-19 confirmed cases, including 50,006 in Wuhan. As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 81,285, this included 3,287 people died of the disease, 3,947 patients still being treated and 74,051 patients discharged after recovery, the NHC said.

So far, 410 confirmed cases, including four deaths, have been reported in Hong Kong 30 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 235 in Taiwan including two deaths, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China on Wednesday downgraded the risk level of the coronavirus in its epicenter Wuhan from high to medium and resumed bus services within the city for the first time since the nine-week lockdown.

China has decided to lift the three-month lockdown on more than 56 million people in the central Hubei province. However, the prolonged lockdown of Hubei's capital Wuhan will end on April 8, lifting the mass quarantine over the city with a population of over 11 million.

Also, Wuhan will resume commercial flights from April 8, excluding international flights and flights to and from Beijing. The government has downgraded the risk level of Wuhan for the Covid-19 outbreak from high to medium, according to official media reports.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, there are 471,518 confirmed cases across the world and 21,293 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. envoy blames China for endangering world with coronavirus

The U.S. ambassador to London has said China had endangered the world by suppressing information about the coronavirus outbreak thus allowing it to spread far beyond the Communist republics borders.First it tried to suppress the news, Ambas...

M&M to make ventilators for just Rs 7,500

New Delhi, Mar 26 PTI&#160; Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday said it expects to come up with a sophisticated ventilator at just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh, as it seeks to assist in combating coronavirus pandemic. The com...

Govt classifies media work as essential service during COVID-19 lockdown

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, says the governments classification of media work as an essential service during the COVID-19 national state of disaster and lockdown is a measure to ensure South Africans and the international c...

Vietnam quarantines tens of thousands in camps amid vigorous attack on coronavirus

Vietnam has sent tens of thousands of people to quarantine camps as waves of overseas citizens return home to escape a coronavirus pandemic spreading in Europe and the United States.Even though Vietnam is one of Southeast Asias poorer natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020