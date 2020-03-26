Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak seeks USD 3.7 bln loan as coronavirus cases cross 1,100

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 14:18 IST
Pak seeks USD 3.7 bln loan as coronavirus cases cross 1,100
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has sought USD 3.7 billion additional loans from three multilateral creditors to cope with the economic crisis being posed by the coronavirus outbreak, as the pandemic spread further in the country, infecting over 1,100 people and killing eight so far. In addition to USD 1.4 billion loans from the IMF, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank will extend loans of USD 1 billion and USD 1.25 billion respectively to the country, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier announced a Rs 1.2 trillion economic relief package. The number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan has reached to 1,102, according to the latest official data.

There were 417 patients in Sindh, 323 in Punjab, 131 in Balochistan, 121 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 84 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 25 in Islamabad and 1 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the website of the ministry of health services. So far eight people have died while 21 have recovered.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said 12 more coronavirus cases were reported, taking the total provincial tally to 131. KP health official reported 41 new cases as the provincial tally rose to 121. Its worst-hit area was the Manga village of Mardan district where the virus spread when a man returned from Saudi Arabia after performing pilgrimage (Umra) and invited 2,000 villagers to celebrate it. Reportedly, he hugged everyone.

Later, he was tested positive and incidentally was the first to die in Pakistan due to the coronavirus. Pakistan President Arif Alvi has urged religious scholars to stop all congregational prayers to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The move came following a 'fatwa' (edict) issued on Wednesday by the Grand Imam Shaikh of Jamia Al Azhar and the Supreme Council in Egypt, saying that head of the state is empowered to stop collective prayers in the current situation. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid a visit to an isolation center in Islamabad, where he was briefed about the arrangements by the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced that it will be operating exclusive premium flights for those passengers who need to return home immediately. The flights will be operated only one way from Pakistan. The decision is effective from March 26 till April 2.

Other domestic flight operations will remain suspended. Pakistan has already suspended international flights this week. However, cargo flights are exempted from the flight suspension ban.

Despite an increase in the number of positive cases, Khan was still ambivalent about the issue of complete curfew-like lockdown, which he said would hit hard the daily wagers and those living below the poverty line. He asked the provinces to continuously reassess the lockdown as it may have a serious impact on the economy.

The novel coronavirus - which originated in the central China city of Wuhan towards the end of last December - has now spread to all over the world. The COVID-19 has so far killed over 21,000 people and infected close to half a million others across the globe. COVID-19 cases witnessed a sharp surge in Pakistan after hundreds of pilgrims, who returned from Iran, one of the worst-affected countries, tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

'What is our sin'? ask Aghan gurdwara attack survivors; recall chilling brutality

They killed everyone, no one is left alive, Apar Singh succinctly sums up the horrific attack carried out by a lone terrorist, believed to belong to Pakistan-based Haqqani group, on a prominent Sikh gurdwara here that killed at least 25 wor...

U.S. envoy blames China for endangering world with coronavirus

The U.S. ambassador to London has said China had endangered the world by suppressing information about the coronavirus outbreak thus allowing it to spread far beyond the Communist republics borders.First it tried to suppress the news, Ambas...

M&M to make ventilators for just Rs 7,500

New Delhi, Mar 26 PTI&#160; Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday said it expects to come up with a sophisticated ventilator at just Rs 7,500, which otherwise costs up to Rs 10 lakh, as it seeks to assist in combating coronavirus pandemic. The com...

Govt classifies media work as essential service during COVID-19 lockdown

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, says the governments classification of media work as an essential service during the COVID-19 national state of disaster and lockdown is a measure to ensure South Africans and the international c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020