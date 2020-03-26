Kazakhstan says foils Islamic State bomb attack
Kazakhstan's National Security Committee has detained a man suspected of planning a bomb attack in the capital, Nur-Sultan, on behalf of Islamic State, the security body said on Thursday.
The man had an improvised explosive device, it said in a statement without providing any other details. Hundreds of Kazakhs joined the radical Islamist group at the time when it controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NurSultan
- Kazakhstan
- Islamic State
- Syria
- Iraq
- Kazakhs
ALSO READ
Sebi asks market entities to stay cautious about funds linked to Islamic State
Kazakhstan suspends all public events over coronavirus - president
Kazakhstan suspends all public events over coronavirus - president
Kazakhstan suspends all public events over coronavirus
Kazakhstan suspends all public events over coronavirus