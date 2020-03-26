Kazakhstan says foils Islamic State bomb attack

Kazakhstan's National Security Committee has detained a man suspected of planning a bomb attack in the capital, Nur-Sultan, on behalf of Islamic State, the security body said on Thursday.

The man had an improvised explosive device, it said in a statement without providing any other details. Hundreds of Kazakhs joined the radical Islamist group at the time when it controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

