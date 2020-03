BRIEF-Ford Motor Says Some Workers Might Be Offered Chances To Take Voluntary Sabbaticals

Ford Motor Co: * FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2020, A PERCENTAGE OF EACH NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S BASE SALARY WILL BE DEFERRED FOR AT LEAST FIVE MONTHS

* FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCUMULATED DEFERRED SALARY AMOUNTS WILL BE PAID AFTER COMPANY HAS REPAID AT LEAST $7 BILLION OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE DEBT - SEC FILING * FORD MOTOR - BASE SALARY DEFERRALS WILL BE 100% OF SALARY FOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, AND 50% OF SALARY FOR EACH OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* FORD MOTOR CO - BASE SALARY DEFERRALS WILL BE 50% OF SALARY FOR CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER * FORD MOTOR - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF FORD'S BOARD HAS APPROVED THAT DURING THE PERIOD THAT WILLIAM CLAY FORD, JR., WILL DEFER 100% OF HIS CASH SALARY

* FORD MOTOR CO - WILLIAM CLAY FORD WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE CREDITED AND CONTRIBUTORY SERVICE UNDER APPLICABLE NON-QUALIFIED PLANS * FORD MOTOR CO - TOP 300 FORD SENIOR EXECUTIVES WILL DEFER 20 TO 50 PERCENT OF THEIR SALARIES FOR AT LEAST FIVE MONTHS STARTING MAY 1

* FORD MOTOR CO - "GOAL IS TO MANAGE THROUGH CRISIS WITHOUT ELIMINATING FORD JOBS" * FORD MOTOR CO - IF EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS ON CO GO ON FOR LONGER -- OR ARE MORE SEVERE -- THAN EXPECTED, CO MAY HAVE TO TAKE "TOUGHER ACTIONS"

* FORD MOTOR CO - ACTIONS CO IS TAKING NOW ARE EXPECTED TO BE SHORT-TERM. * FORD MOTOR CO - GLOBALLY, CO IS DEFERRING MERIT-BASED SALARY INCREASES, SUSPENDING OVERTIME FOR SALARIED TEAM MEMBERS

* FORD MOTOR CO - FREEZING ALL HIRING FOR NONCRITICAL SKILL POSITIONS. * FORD MOTOR CO - WORK SCHEDULES AND COMPENSATION MAY BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED FOR PEOPLE WHOSE JOBS CAN'T BE DONE EFFECTIVELY AWAY FROM FORD FACILITIES

* FORD MOTOR CO - SOME WORKERS MIGHT BE OFFERED CHANCES TO TAKE VOLUNTARY SABBATICALS * FORD MOTOR CO - WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE HEALTH INSURANCE TO WORKERS Source: (https://bit.ly/39k2ml3) Further company coverage:

