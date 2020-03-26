Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soldiers enforce 10-day shutdown in Bangladesh to slow virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:23 IST
Soldiers enforce 10-day shutdown in Bangladesh to slow virus
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bangladesh deployed soldiers and police on Thursday to enforce the start of a nationwide 10-day shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the densely populated country. The government also canceled all state programs, including parades, to celebrate the country's Independence Day on Thursday.

The army said 290 teams of soldiers fanned out across the country to enforce the shutdown. In Dhaka, a city of more than 10 million people, streets were empty and malls and roadside shops were closed. Only essential services such as vegetable markets and drug stores were allowed to operate.

TV stations showed security officials swinging batons to stop some pedestrians and people in rickshaws who were violating the shutdown. The government has canceled all domestic flights and other transportation, including river ferries, until April 4. International flights are limited to London and Bangkok.

In thousands of villages across the country, shops and roadside tea stalls were closed. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said five more cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the country's total to 44, including five deaths.

She said officials were trying to increase the number of testing facilities across the country amid criticism that the government had not prepared an adequate number of test kits for suspected cases. Over the past two days, thousands of people have left Dhaka for their home villages across the country after the government announced the 10-day shutdown.

Flora said those who left Dhaka must stay at home in their villages to contain the spread of the virus. Experts say Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, is at high risk of increased infections because hundreds of thousands of overseas Bangladeshi workers have returned home in recent weeks from Italy and other virus-affected nations. Many ignored government requests to stay at home after their return and attended social gatherings.

While most streets were empty Thursday, some volunteers roamed the capital to distribute free food. Kadir Koushik, a director of the ARK Pullover Ltd. garment factory, was one of them. He expressed concern for the pandemic's effect on low-income people and the economy.

"We as a privileged class understand that this country is in huge trouble," he said. "The impact of this has still not been felt. But in the upcoming days, we're going to understand that a huge crisis is coming.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

COVID 19 - India to flatten the curve, no evidence of community transmission

There has been no solid evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in India as yet and the infection appears to be relatively stabilizing considering the rate at which it is increasing, the health ministry said on Thursday. At the same,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street leads stocks up on $2 trillion stimulus; dollar takes a hit

A Wall Street rally powered global gains in stocks on Thursday despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a 2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate ...

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihoods because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing. Finance minis...

Astronaut tips to survive lockdown: talk, teamwork, treats

Stick to a daily routine, stay connected with family and treat yourself occasionally - those are some of the tips German astronauts gave for surviving lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, which they said was much like their time in space...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020